Deadline to register car early for Crime Stoppers Car show is this Friday
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The early registration deadline for the 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car Show is this Friday.
The car show is Sep. 3 and runs 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. inside the Amarillo Civic Center.
Early vehicle registration is $30 and ends on Aug. 26. After the early registration, it will cost $40 to enter a vehicle into the show.
Admission is $5 per person, free for children 10-years-old and under, and free for all first responders.
To enter a car into the show, go here.
