Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Deadline to register car early for Crime Stoppers Car show is this Friday

Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show raises money for rewards, student programs (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show raises money for rewards, student programs (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The early registration deadline for the 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car Show is this Friday.

The car show is Sep. 3 and runs 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. inside the Amarillo Civic Center.

Early vehicle registration is $30 and ends on Aug. 26. After the early registration, it will cost $40 to enter a vehicle into the show.

Admission is $5 per person, free for children 10-years-old and under, and free for all first responders.

To enter a car into the show, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was...
New Mexico judge sentences Clovis man to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

Latest News

Texas Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Sonja Gross said crews will be repairing bridge...
repairs
Many teachers are saying teaching nowadays is different compared to how it was many years ago.
‘The first year teacher isn’t who we normally think they are’: Region 16′s first year teacher academy helping new teachers succeed
cisd busses
‘We are taking over the routes’: Canyon ISD bus driver shortage impacting multiple routes
Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
CNS awards more than $100,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations in the Panhandle today