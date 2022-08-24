Deadline to register car early for Crime Stoppers Car show is this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The early registration deadline for the 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car Show is this Friday.

The car show is Sep. 3 and runs 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. inside the Amarillo Civic Center.

Early vehicle registration is $30 and ends on Aug. 26. After the early registration, it will cost $40 to enter a vehicle into the show.

Admission is $5 per person, free for children 10-years-old and under, and free for all first responders.

To enter a car into the show, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.