CNS awards more than $100,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations in the Panhandle today

Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consolidated Nuclear Security awarded more than $100,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations in the Panhandle today.

In total, the CNS Community Investment Fund gave $107,100 today and has awarded $1.7 million in grants to 64 nonprofits in the Panhandle since the funding started.

The 14 nonprofits given money today are the following:

  • Eveline’s Sunshine Cottage: $10,000 to support the ESC Program equipping at-risk women through basic needs and education
  • Faith City Mission: $7,600 to provide for basic needs for the homeless
  • Martha’s Home: $10,000 to support the Present Needs Future Success Program with basic needs and education for clients
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo: $8,500 to support the Share a Night Program
  • Downtown Women’s Center: $10,000 to support the DWC’s Recovery Program
  • High Plains Food Bank: $7,500 to support Kids Café
  • Amarillo Area CASA: $10,000 for travel support for visiting foster children
  • Cactus Cares Foundation: $5,000 to support the P.O.W.E.R. Program
  • Make-A-Wish North Texas: $5,500 to provide for wish granting in the Texas Panhandle
  • Guyon Saunders Resource Center: $10,000 to provide for the Helping the Homeless Program
  • Texas Ramp Project: $5,500 to support the Amarillo Ramp Project
  • The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center: $5,000 to support technology upgrades
  • Family Support Services: $10,000 to support the Overcoming Barriers Program
  • Pampa’s Tribute to Woody Guthrie: $2,500 for an updated sound system

“Pantex is invested in our community, and our partnership with the Amarillo Area Foundation supports local growth and development,” said Pantex Community Investment Advisory Committee Chair Ryan Johnston. “This year marks a significant milestone in giving from CNS, and we are pleased to announce new grants to 14 nonprofits that provide wonderful support to our community.”

The funding is a partnership between CNS and the Amarillo Area Foundation.

“This support means that the variety of nonprofits that serve residents in the priority target areas of basic needs of food, clothing and shelter; children, youth and families; community development; education; and health and wellness are improving our community holistically with CNS funding,” said Amarillo Area Foundation Grants Program Officer Sarah Griffin. “Over $1 million in grant distributions demonstrates a sincere care for the people who are living, working, and serving in this often underserved area of our great state of Texas.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

