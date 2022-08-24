Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Check for travel scams before you pack your bags

Typical losses were around $1,400
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - This year there have been more than 22,000 reports of fraud tied to vacation scams according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Darlene Bringard-Dupnack, a travel agent for over 40 years, said the easing of COVID restrictions has caused an increased interest in travel.

Bringard-Dupnack said with this increase, some travelers may get fooled by what appears to be a dream vacation.

“Everything used to be done by phone and airmail. Things are a lot different now,” she said. “More recently, there are so many more scams that are online and that people have fallen for because they’re not paying attention to what they’re doing.”

Josh Planos from the Better Business Bureau agreed and said the trends show a higher amount of money being lost to scammers this summer.

Planos said the two big regs flags for potential vacation scams are:

  • If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is
  • Vendors asking for payment in gift cards, cryptocurrency or via payment apps like Zelle or Venmo

Planos explained that along with reputable sites like AirBNB or VRBO, there are also “shadier” sites posing as legitimate ones. They put money into advertising to entice you into using them.

Planos and Bringard-Dupnack both urged travelers to never pay in cash and instead put everything on credit cards, which provide recourse in the event of disputes.

If you think you spot a scam or have been a victim of one, you can report them to the BBB scam tracker.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was...
New Mexico judge sentences Clovis man to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

Latest News

Texas Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Sonja Gross said crews will be repairing bridge...
repairs
Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.
Actress Katherine Heigl launches dog food line
Many teachers are saying teaching nowadays is different compared to how it was many years ago.
‘The first year teacher isn’t who we normally think they are’: Region 16′s first year teacher academy helping new teachers succeed
Two dairy companies in Clovis received a grant today from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
2 dairy companies in Clovis receive USDA grant today
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints