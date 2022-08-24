Authorities working fatal crash today in Cimarron County

CIMARRON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFDA) - Authorities said they are working a deadly crash today in Cimarron County.

Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office said there was a traffic collision at the intersection of U.S. 287 and EW 13 Rd.

Officials said they are cleaning up the scene of the crash and that highway is blocked during this time.

Drivers are told to expect major delays on U.S. 287.

Further details were not made available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.