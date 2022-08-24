ASARCO announced ‘indefinite shutdown’ of Amarillo Refinery due to freight costs of producing rod

Who's Hiring?
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ASARCO has announced that it will indefinitely shutdown, but states that they will continue to care and maintain the Amarillo Refinery.

According to ASARCO’s parent company, Grupo Mexico, on Aug. 18, employees were provided a letter mentioning the economics of continuing operations of the rod line are challenging.

The ASARCO letter states the freight costs have increased the overall cost of producing rod.

The letter also states the rod line has consistently been experiencing a low level of availability due to frequent interruptions in product including, ongoing maintenance issues and frequent manpower shortfalls.

Work previously done at ASARCO will not be moved elsewhere, as ASARCO will no longer be producing rod.

The company letter says it is ready and willing to discuss all of these matters with the Union.

