Amarillo VA Health Care System will be hosting a blood drive this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo V.A. will be holding a blood drive this Friday.

It will run from 10:30 in the morning until 3 P.M. at the VA Campus.

All donations will help support Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Reservations are required for the drive and no walk in appointments will be allowed.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.