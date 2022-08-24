Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify two men involved in a burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify two men involved in a burglary.

According to the release, on June 28, Amarillo police officers were called to a storage unit in the 6700 block of Wolflin Ave on a burglary.

Reports say that video was later found of the two men committing the burglary.

If you have information on the crime of know who the suspects are, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

