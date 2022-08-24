Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Actress Katherine Heigl launches dog food line

Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.
Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.(friskytuna / Flickr / CC BY 2.0, Badlands Ranch)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You probably recognize her from TV shows and movies, but Katherine Heigl is also a dog lover.

Now, the “27 Dresses” actress has her own dog food brand, Badlands Ranch, named after her family ranch in Utah.

Heigl partnered with an animal nutritionist to develop the line, saying it’s a more holistic approach to dog food, even using things like chia seeds, flax seeds and Lion’s Mane mushrooms.

For now, Badlands Ranch is offering just air-dried food and single-ingredient treats, but Heigl hopes to eventually add more options like supplements.

The mom of 12 (three kids, nine “fur babies”) says money from the dog food sales will go to battling animal overpopulation. That includes everything from spay and neuter programs to transporting animals out of high-kill shelters and providing medical care for animals that need it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was...
New Mexico judge sentences Clovis man to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

Latest News

Many teachers are saying teaching nowadays is different compared to how it was many years ago.
Region 16′s first year teacher academy helping new teachers succeed
FILE - Then-Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Dec. 21, 2020, at...
Memo sheds light on decision to clear Trump in Russia probe
FILE - President Joe Biden has named Kim Cheatle, a veteran Secret Service official, as the...
Biden names new Secret Service director amid Jan. 6 scrutiny
Fatal crash in Cimarron County
Authorities working fatal crash today in Cimarron County
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
‘I have no doubt we’ll get there’: Kids, Inc. sports complex campaign reaches halfway mark