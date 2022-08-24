Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

4 injured in drive-by shooting near Chicago high school

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in...
The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three juveniles and one adult have been shot near a high school on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Police say the victims between the ages of 15 and 18 were wounded on Wednesday afternoon outside an ice cream shop near Carl Schurz High School.

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement saying a shooting occurred just before a high school’s dismissal bell, but would not confirm the school name.

The school went on a lockdown while police responded.

That lockdown has since been lifted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was...
New Mexico judge sentences Clovis man to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

Latest News

The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria
FILE - Police stand guard after holding off rioters who tried to break through a police barrier...
FBI: 5 militia members charged with storming Capitol
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
‘I have no doubt we’ll get there’: Kids, Inc. sports complex campaign reaches halfway mark
FILE - A spokesman for the Court of Appeals says oral arguments will likely be held sometime...
NY’s highest court to hear Weinstein conviction appeal