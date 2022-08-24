Who's Hiring?
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County

File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Two people are facing 23 different charges after New Mexico officials found children were abused in a home in Curry County.

According to Eastern New Mexico News, 37-year-old Jayme Kushman, and 29-year-old Jaime Sena, are facing charges of child abuse after authorities discovered children in their care in abusive conditions.

A New Mexico State Police Sgt. detailed in an arrest affidavit Monday the conditions in which the children were found – they they had been beaten, starved and chained to beds.

Both women were in the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday.

The five children, described as Sena’s children, Kushman’s sister’s children and a foster child, were wearing alarms and paddlings that left bruises for getting into the refrigerator.

During an investigation beginning July 22, a number of things found was a locked and chained gate inside the door to the home near Curry Road 8.5, plus an unflushed toilet full of urine and feces.

The children were taken to state Children, Youth and Family offices in Clovis and were questioned.

That’s where state personnel heard more stories about the children going hungry and how they learned to steal food, the release said.

One of the children, a 14-year-old girl, spoke of how she feels ashamed of herself when she is chained.

Videos of the children in bad conditions were found on cell phones in the home.

State police interviewed Sena and she described how she and Kushman were no longer together, that Kushman had moved out of the home.

Police asked Sena how she felt about some of the children being chained to the wall. She told investigators she “felt it was wrong but understood why it was done so they couldn’t get out.”

