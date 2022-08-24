2 dairy companies in Clovis receive USDA grant today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two dairy companies in Clovis received a grant today from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Legend Dairy, LLC received $245,778 and Rajen Dairy, LLC received $126,690 for a rural development investment.

“Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh said. “The Biden-Harris Administration has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure. The investments we’re announcing today and those that will be made possible by historic funding from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will strengthen our energy security, create good-paying jobs and save Americans money on their energy costs.”

In total, $121 million was invested in critical infrastructure, including $111 million for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities.

The funding blankets 49 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.

Legend Dairy will be able to purchase and install a 717.97kW solar array. After the solar system is installed, the company will see $89,220 savings in their electric bill.

It will generate 1,274,580 kilowatt-hours of electricity which is more than 89.42 percent of the electricity the business uses every year. The photovoltaic array will generate enough electricity to power 117 homes.

Rajen Dairy will be able to install a 354.24 kW solar array. The company will see a $43,687 savings in their annual electric bill.

It will generate 624,100 kilowatt-hours of electricity which is more than 74.84 percent of the electricity the business uses every year. The photovoltaic array will generate enough electricity to power 57 homes.

