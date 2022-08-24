Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

2 dairy companies in Clovis receive USDA grant today

Two dairy companies in Clovis received a grant today from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Two dairy companies in Clovis received a grant today from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.(USDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two dairy companies in Clovis received a grant today from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Legend Dairy, LLC received $245,778 and Rajen Dairy, LLC received $126,690 for a rural development investment.

“Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh said. “The Biden-Harris Administration has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure. The investments we’re announcing today and those that will be made possible by historic funding from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will strengthen our energy security, create good-paying jobs and save Americans money on their energy costs.”

In total, $121 million was invested in critical infrastructure, including $111 million for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities.

The funding blankets 49 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.

Legend Dairy will be able to purchase and install a 717.97kW solar array. After the solar system is installed, the company will see $89,220 savings in their electric bill.

It will generate 1,274,580 kilowatt-hours of electricity which is more than 89.42 percent of the electricity the business uses every year. The photovoltaic array will generate enough electricity to power 117 homes.

Rajen Dairy will be able to install a 354.24 kW solar array. The company will see a $43,687 savings in their annual electric bill.

It will generate 624,100 kilowatt-hours of electricity which is more than 74.84 percent of the electricity the business uses every year. The photovoltaic array will generate enough electricity to power 57 homes.

For more details, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was...
New Mexico judge sentences Clovis man to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family of 7 traveling across country suffers carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

Latest News

Texas Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Sonja Gross said crews will be repairing bridge...
repairs
Many teachers are saying teaching nowadays is different compared to how it was many years ago.
‘The first year teacher isn’t who we normally think they are’: Region 16′s first year teacher academy helping new teachers succeed
cisd busses
‘We are taking over the routes’: Canyon ISD bus driver shortage impacting multiple routes
Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
CNS awards more than $100,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations in the Panhandle today