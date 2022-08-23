WTAMU adds ‘True Balance’ station to help students and staff with food allergies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University opened its True Balance station to its Caf, providing students and staff with meals free of the top eight allergies.

WT decided to add the new station after the number of students with food allergies and sensitivities rose over the past few years.

The top eight allergies the station caters to are soy, dairy, gluten, shellfish, fish, tree nuts, peanuts, and eggs.

Students will be able to have a variety of different meal options, with choices changing daily.

The food is prepared, cooked, and served right at its station to serve every student on campus and staff as well.

“Even with these top allergy issues they can still eat great food. New choices daily, its cooked to order, and they don’t have to worry about any of that and for the students that just want a fresh cooked meal,” said WT’s Executive Chef Mike Berry.

Since everything is prepped at the station, it eliminates cross contamination.

“Everything here at this station is made at this station for this station, so there can’t be no cross contamination, it is also made to order, we consider it a kitchen in itself,” said Heather Young, residential manager.

Staff have also relocated other stations such as the deli, to give the allergy friendly station its own area completely.

“This was our deli area, we moved it to a different location to free up the space right here. Everything that you see over here, the food is produced in this station, all the utensils are in this station, so we do not have to worry about cross contamination,” said Berry.

This station is to include everyone on campus, and even those who do not attend WT. To find out more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.