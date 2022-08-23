Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of Canyon clinic

(KOSA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians will celebrate its expansion to Canyon with a ribbon cutting for the new Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic.

The ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., at 3404 4th Ave. in Canyon.

The clinic marks the first expansion of Texas Tech University Health Sciences center in Amarillo to a neighboring community.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after a motorcycle crash in Portales yesterday.
Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies after motorcycle crash in Portales
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address...
City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service

Latest News

Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
Amarillo’s Bell Flight manufacturing plant is partnering with the Business Services team at...
Amarillo’s Bell Flight is partnering with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for upcoming job fair
Kindergartners at Heritage Elementary getting in the groove for back to school
Kindergartners at Heritage Hills Elementary getting in the groove for back to school
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle