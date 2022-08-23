Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of Canyon clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians will celebrate its expansion to Canyon with a ribbon cutting for the new Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic.

The ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., at 3404 4th Ave. in Canyon.

The clinic marks the first expansion of Texas Tech University Health Sciences center in Amarillo to a neighboring community.

