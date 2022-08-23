Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Registration open for Kids Inc. fall sports, cheerleading

Source: Kids Inc.
Source: Kids Inc.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for Kids Inc. fall sports and cheerleading.

Here are the following sports children can sign up to play this fall:

  • Tackle football is $125 per child from fourth grade to sixth grade.
  • Cheerleading is $40 per child from age four to sixth grade.
  • Fall volleyball is $83 per child from second grad to eight grade.
  • Flag football is $78 per child from kindergarten to sixth grade.
  • Outdoor soccer is $78 per child from age four to sixth grade.

The fall sport season begins Sep. 10.

To register, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after a motorcycle crash in Portales yesterday.
Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies after motorcycle crash in Portales
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle

Latest News

Panhandle Community Services low-income household water assistance program
Panhandle Community Services offering water assistance program for low-income household
New Light Ministries
Public invited to church safety seminar on Thursday evening in Amarillo
Clovis Police: Man arrested for involvement of 16 year old’s death, 1 still wanted
Clovis Police: Man arrested for involvement of teen’s death, 1 still wanted
Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of Canyon clinic