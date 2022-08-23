Registration open for Kids Inc. fall sports, cheerleading

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for Kids Inc. fall sports and cheerleading.

Here are the following sports children can sign up to play this fall:

Tackle football is $125 per child from fourth grade to sixth grade.

Cheerleading is $40 per child from age four to sixth grade.

Fall volleyball is $83 per child from second grad to eight grade.

Flag football is $78 per child from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Outdoor soccer is $78 per child from age four to sixth grade.

The fall sport season begins Sep. 10.

To register, go here.

