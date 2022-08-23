Registration open for Kids Inc. fall sports, cheerleading
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for Kids Inc. fall sports and cheerleading.
Here are the following sports children can sign up to play this fall:
- Tackle football is $125 per child from fourth grade to sixth grade.
- Cheerleading is $40 per child from age four to sixth grade.
- Fall volleyball is $83 per child from second grad to eight grade.
- Flag football is $78 per child from kindergarten to sixth grade.
- Outdoor soccer is $78 per child from age four to sixth grade.
The fall sport season begins Sep. 10.
To register, go here.
