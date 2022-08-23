Quiet Tuesday

Things are looking to stay quiet for not only our Tuesday, but the rest of the week as well. Ample amounts of sunshine are expected, however a slight east/northeasterly wind will help keep temperatures a bit cooler. Mid-to-high 80s are expected through Friday. While temperatures are expected to breach into the low 90s this weekend, rain chances also return, and could last into early next week.

