Public invited to church safety seminar on Thursday evening in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a church safety seminar on Thursday evening in northeast Amarillo.

The church safety seminar, hosted at New Light Ministries, is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1001 N.E. 24th Ave.

The moderators are Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Krishauna McKinney and Sgt. Terry Huddleston, who is retired.

For more details, call the church at (806) 383-2163.

