Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Public invited to church safety seminar on Thursday evening in Amarillo

New Light Ministries
New Light Ministries(New Light Ministries)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a church safety seminar on Thursday evening in northeast Amarillo.

The church safety seminar, hosted at New Light Ministries, is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1001 N.E. 24th Ave.

The moderators are Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Krishauna McKinney and Sgt. Terry Huddleston, who is retired.

For more details, call the church at (806) 383-2163.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after a motorcycle crash in Portales yesterday.
Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies after motorcycle crash in Portales
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle

Latest News

Panhandle Community Services low-income household water assistance program
Panhandle Community Services offering water assistance program for low-income household
Source: Kids Inc.
Registration open for Kids Inc. fall sports, cheerleading
Clovis Police: Man arrested for involvement of 16 year old’s death, 1 still wanted
Clovis Police: Man arrested for involvement of teen’s death, 1 still wanted
Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of Canyon clinic