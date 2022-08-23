Panhandle Community Services offering water assistance program for low-income household

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is working with the city of Amarillo to pay water bills with a federal grant of $588,000.

The low-income household water assistance program will pay for the water bills of Amarillo families in unstable situations.

“Water is something that we haven’t been able to help with in the past,” says Christy Hilbert, communications director, Panhandle Community Services. “It’s really important to us because we daily are receiving calls about water and the great need for people to be able to have that assistance.”

There is no cap or limit of money allotted per family. The target is to get families reconnected or to keep them from the disconnection of their water.

“When struggling families can afford their energy and water bills they’re more stabilized,” says Hilbert. “They’re more likely to stay in their homes and we’ve created a more firm foundation for our community members. That’s what we’re excited about.”

Last week, Amarillo city council approved the grant for emergency assistance and PCS is accepting applications now. Hilbert says the program is up and running and they will send payments once the contract is signed.

“If you’ve gotten behind on your utilities or on your water bill, then we want you to go ahead and apply,” says Hilbert. “We’re working diligently with the city of Amarillo though we have this program already in several other cities across the Panhandle. We’re working to get those contracts in order with the city of Amarillo.”

Hilbert says many families in Amarillo struggle with paying for water and the program is help that exists to combat it.

To apply for water aide, click here.

