Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

New Mexico judge sentences Clovis man to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was...
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was convicted of trafficking meth, a second-degree felony.(Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A New Mexico judge sentenced a Clovis man to 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine stemming from last year.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was convicted of trafficking meth, a second-degree felony.

In May 2021, adult probation and parole officers found Ferguson during a search of a home.

The Region 5 Drug Task Force completed a search warrant and seized 84 grams of meth.

Along with being sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections, Ferguson must also pay a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after a motorcycle crash in Portales yesterday.
Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies after motorcycle crash in Portales
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle

Latest News

True Balance wtamu
WTAMU adds ‘True Balance’ station to help students and staff with food allergies
Panhandle Community Services low-income household water assistance program
Panhandle Community Services offering water assistance program for low-income household
Source: Kids Inc.
Registration open for Kids Inc. fall sports, cheerleading
New Light Ministries
Public invited to church safety seminar on Thursday evening in Amarillo