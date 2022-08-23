New Mexico judge sentences Clovis man to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A New Mexico judge sentenced a Clovis man to 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine stemming from last year.
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was convicted of trafficking meth, a second-degree felony.
In May 2021, adult probation and parole officers found Ferguson during a search of a home.
The Region 5 Drug Task Force completed a search warrant and seized 84 grams of meth.
Along with being sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections, Ferguson must also pay a $10,000 fine.
