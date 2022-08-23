Who's Hiring?
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle

By Stacy Sakai
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s New in Amarillo looks at why it is important for local, small meat processing plants to be a part of the industry.

The Panhandle is known for its livestock and for those who take care of these animals.

Some say small and locally sourced matters.

“Raising cattle, hogs and sheep, we’re offering homegrown products, locally processed, locally raised from all the way from birth to all the way to your dinner plate,” said Panhandle Meat Processing and Ranchers Store Front Owner Donnie Trammell.

Trammell explained what sets them apart from big processing plants.

“Tracebility,” he said. “We can trace every animal. I can trace every state back to every animal. So it makes it such a tender, flavorful, the customers, all the customers say ‘that’s the best steak I’ve ever had.’”

The plant is located at 15891 S. Doweel Rd. in Amarillo.

Trammel said he works for his customers and to preserve integrity to Panhandle products.

“It’s brings control back to the producer. The producer is limited to the big facilities and so they lose track of their products. This way the local, small producer can be in control of his product all the way through.”

