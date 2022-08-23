Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman at spa, police say

Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy...
Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license.(Shelton Police Department)
By Evan Sobol and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A massage therapist without a license is accused of inappropriately touching a female client, according to police in Connecticut.

Police say Lisa Daubenhauser, 46, also made lewd comments toward the woman at the spa.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Daubenhauser did not have a license to practice massage therapy,” Shelton police said.

Daubenhauser was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license. She is due in superior court on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after a motorcycle crash in Portales yesterday.
Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies after motorcycle crash in Portales
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address...
City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.
Selling a home
Housing market sees rise in canceled contracts
Increase in canceled housing contracts
A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case