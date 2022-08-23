Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Krispy Kreme to offer new doggy doughnuts to celebrate National Dog Day

Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.
Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is sharing its sweets with man’s best friend.

The doughnut chain is putting doggie doughnuts on the menu for the first time in the U.S.

The limited-edition baked treats are doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.

Krispy Kreme said the hard-baked cookies are made with canine-friendly ingredients. For instance, they substitute carob for chocolate.

The doggy doughnuts will be available Friday and sold in boxes of six in honor of National Dog Day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after a motorcycle crash in Portales yesterday.
Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies after motorcycle crash in Portales
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle

Latest News

Randal Worcester walks out of the Crawford County Justice Center in Van Buren, Ark., Monday,...
Experts: Police appear excessive in Arkansas beating video
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause
FILE - A forest along NM518 in Mora County, N.M, is scorched by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak...
Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI