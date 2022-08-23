Kindergartners at Heritage Hills Elementary getting in the groove for back to school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Heritage Hills Elementary, kindergartners are adjusting to school life.

“The first week of school was amazing,” says Tina Finkey, principal, Heritage Hills Elementary. “Our teachers were well prepared. The teachers, the kids there. Everybody did amazing that first week of school.”

Finkey says the most important part of beginning school is for students to feel comfortable in their classroom routine.

“The kindergartners, really what they learn is that the adult in front of them is going to keep them safe,” says Finkey. “So we want our kindergartners just to be good listeners so that the adult can keep them safe as long as they’re doing their job with being calm, quiet and listening to the adult.”

Although safety is a priority, so is making the students feel secure.

“We just tried to build a strong relationship with them, let them know they’re safe at school,” says Meredith Soleyjacks, kindergarten teacher, Heritage Hills Elementary. “School is a fun place to be. Just remind them that we’re here to learn and I’m here to help you. Usually that helps them adjust pretty quickly.”

Soleyjacks says that reassurance for the children and parents is her number one priority and important for school safety.

“Luckily, my students are so young that they do not really know about Uvalde,” says Soleyjacks. “For drills, we just keep it very basic. That’s a blessing for them because they don’t, they don’t know too much yet.”

