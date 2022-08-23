Doppler Dave Expects Nice August Weather To Continue
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Quiet skies and below normal temperatures will persist for a few days. We can expect to begin the day with temperatures in the low 60s while afternoon temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80 degree range for the rest of the week. By the weekend, an upper level system may be just close enough to bring some scattered evening storms back to our area.
