CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash house in Amarillo.

According to criminal complaint, on August 17, Amarillo RO Agents received information about a possible stash house.

During the investigation the stash house was found to be controlled by a man named Alex “Crow” Halissi Bell.

The complaint says, on August 18, a search warrant was received for a home at N. Mirror and S. Virginia.

Before the warrant search at the house, surveillance was found on Bell’s home where he was followed by police from his apartment to the parking lot of the stash house.

Bell was detained by law enforcement in the parking lot of the apartment complex as part of the investigation.

Officials followed a search at Mirror and found the stash house was producing 26 bundles of methamphetamine.

During the search at S Virginia, officials found a woman identified as Monique Walker and a young boy in the home.

Officials also found a large sum of money, methamphetamine, two handguns, packaging material, and a weigh scale.

When Walker was interviewed, she stated that Bell works construction with a man named Kevin.

She also stated that the money found in the home was Bell’s and that she doesn’t know where it came from.

A search of Texas Workforce Commission for Bell showed he has no reported income and the lack of the report showed no valid employment or legitimate claim to the possession of the large sum of money in his apartment.

According to DEA Street value the drugs are worth $992,000.

