Clovis Police: Man arrested for involvement of teen’s death, 1 still wanted

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Marshals has arrested one of the men connected to the murder of a 16-year-old near Sycamore street.

Officials say on Aug. 23, at around 5 a.m., U.S. Marshals found Jimmy Whitlock in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Whitlock is currently being held in North Carolina and is waiting to be sent back to New Mexico.

Officials are still looking for Fannin in connection to the murder.

Image of Deionte Fannin below:

A man is wanted for the connection of a 16-year-old murder.
A man is wanted for the connection of a 16-year-old murder.(CPD)

If you have any information on Deionte Fannin’s whereabouts call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

