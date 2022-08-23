Who's Hiring?
Amarillo’s Bell Flight is partnering with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for upcoming job fair

Amarillo's Bell Flight manufacturing plant is partnering with the Business Services team at Workforce Solutions Panhandle to fill entry-level positions through a job fair.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Bell Flight manufacturing plant is partnering with the Business Services team at Workforce Solutions Panhandle to fill entry-level positions through an upcoming job fair.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle office.

For those attending the job fair, it is advised that you apply for the career on Bell’s website no later than Aug. 26.

At the event, the first 3- qualified applicants will be given an in-person interview.

Positions that Bell Flight recruiters are looking to fill include, Assembler Mechanics and Assembler Electricians.

