WT ‘Start Strong’ program helping raise student retention rates

WTAMU logo
WTAMU logo(WTAMU)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University began its Start Strong program last year to help acclimate new students to campus and college life, which helps retain students.

The new program replaced Welcome Week, is three weeks long, and is full of events for students to meet.

Students met at the student orientation over the summer, and discussed their college goals, and were helped with making a success plan.

“We met with every new student who came through new student orientation, and we talked to each student about what they were hoping to experience in college and we helped each student to develop a success plan based on their desires,” said Amber Black, assistant vice president for the student success and engagement office, WTAMU.

Black said that students getting involved early on campus, within the first three weeks, is key to retaining them.

Student Body President Annie Valicek says getting involved on campus has helped her adjust to college and feel more at home.

“You can come to class and check the box, but if you want to reap the benefits of West Texas A&M you have to put yourself out there and put yourself in situations to grow, and that can look like getting involved in an organization, being involved in a sorority, on a sports team, or intramural,” said Valicek.

Academic also benefit from higher retention rates, and being involved on campus.

“We know that success rates improve for students that have that sense of belonging, so even their academics benefit from it,” said Black.

Student involvement is one of the key initiatives of the program.

“We really just want students out, you know meeting with other students and getting to know them, so that they do have that friend and sense of belonging on our campus. That sense of belonging for students is really important, so we want students to find at least one thing that they love to do at WT each week,” said Black.

Grant Denny, a pre-vet animal science junior, says getting involved on campus helped him make life long friends and memories.

“I really enjoy getting involved on campus. Meeting different groups of people in different environments, and this program really gives a lot of opportunity for that, and doing different fun things that you wouldn’t get to do just sitting at home or going to the park, anything like that,” said Denny.

This week will end with the First Friday party, which will start at 7:00 a.m. and will continue all day with events, games, and more until 1:00 a.m. the next day.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

