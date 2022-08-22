Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Still Wet, But Beginning to Dry

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As we start out Monday morning, our best rain chances will continue to push off to the southeast. That being said, light drizzle and patchy fog will be likely across much of the area, especially if you saw rain on Sunday. As we head into the afternoon, skies will begin to clear in the north first, working south throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies will linger for the rest of today, as highs climb into the 70s and 80s with light northeasterly winds. Conditions look dry and mostly clear with highs consistently in the 80s for this week, with rain chances returning possibly by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
Potter County Officials looking for man wanted for multiple charges
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations
The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address...
City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service
Man sentenced to prison
‘He will not be missed’: Man sentenced to 21 year in prison for first degree felony offense

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Clearing Out
Clearing Out
Rain Chances Through The Weekend
Rain Chances Through The Weekend
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Rain Chances Through The Weekend