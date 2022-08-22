Still Wet, But Beginning to Dry

As we start out Monday morning, our best rain chances will continue to push off to the southeast. That being said, light drizzle and patchy fog will be likely across much of the area, especially if you saw rain on Sunday. As we head into the afternoon, skies will begin to clear in the north first, working south throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies will linger for the rest of today, as highs climb into the 70s and 80s with light northeasterly winds. Conditions look dry and mostly clear with highs consistently in the 80s for this week, with rain chances returning possibly by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.