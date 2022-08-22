Who's Hiring?
Panhandle Breast Health hosts second annual benefit Golf Tournament

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health will be hosting the second annual Tee Off for Tatas Golf Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Comanche Trail Golf Course.

Check in for the event will start at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The tournament will include prizes for the top three teams, 18 holes of golf, a meal, refreshments, swag bags and door prizes.

Contests at the event include Hole-in-One, Closest to Pin and Longest Drive.

Players may also purchase Mulligans and a Go Pink advantage.

The cost of the tournament will be $360 per 4-person team.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Panhandle Breast Health.

