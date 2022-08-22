Who's Hiring?
Organizations in Eastern New Mexico awarded grant money for art programs

Clovis Community College received a $7,133 grant for the Clovis Community College Cultural Arts Series, which brings performing arts to its community.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The New Mexico Arts awarded some organizations in Eastern New Mexico grant money for art programming and services.

Clovis Community College received a $7,133 grant for the Clovis Community College Cultural Arts Series, which brings performing arts to its community.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to celebrate the performing arts after a two-year hiatus,” said Christy Mendoza, CCC Cultural Arts Series director.

The Theatre New Mexico in Portales received $5,463 to support their programming, including fees for theatrical specialists as adjudicators and trainers, marketing, venue rentals and program expenses.

Tucumcari Public Schools received $6,905 for its elementary music program, African Music Ensemble and the Nyoka Marimba Band.

Regents of Eastern New Mexico University received $6,677 for radio programming, including the The Metropolitan Opera, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, New York Philharmonic, Chamber Music of Lincoln Center, and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

For a full list of art programs that received grant money, go here.

