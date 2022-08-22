High School Football livestreams for August 25 and 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school football season kicks off this week with the first games livestreamed by NewsChannel 10 and the Texas Panhandle Sports Network.

Thursday, August 25

On Thursday, you can watch the Sundown vs Shamrock game live at 7 p.m. here.

You can also watch the Tascosa vs Palo Duro game live at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 26

On Friday, you can watch the Hereford vs Caprock game live at 7 p.m. here.

You can also watch the Bushland vs West Plains game alive at 7 p.m.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Midland Legacy game here.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Clovis game here.

You can listen to the Randall vs Andrews game here.

