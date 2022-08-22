Crews working on Coulter Street at State Loop 335, impacting traffic patterns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on Coulter Street at State Loop 335 for two weeks starting today.

TxDOT says construction will start on the new base in this intersection.

North and southbound traffic on Coulter Street at State Loop 335 will be moved to the west side of the intersection.

Traffic on the State Loop 335 eastbound frontage road will be moved to the outside lane.

There will be no change to traffic on the westbound frontage road.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.