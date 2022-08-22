Who's Hiring?
Clearing Out

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm system that brought the rain over the weekend continues to pull away. Drier air filters in across the Panhandle in the wake of the departing storm. The rest of the workweek looks dry with temperatures running a bit below average. Next weekend scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area. These will be more hit and miss as opposed to everyone getting rain like the system that just came through over the weekend.

