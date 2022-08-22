Who's Hiring?
Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies after motorcycle crash in Portales

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after a motorcycle crash in Portales yesterday.

According to the release, on August 21, Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron was killed in a motorcycle crash in Portlaes.

“The 27th Special Operations Maintenance Group is saddened at the loss of A1C Carr,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Seibert, 27th Special Operations Maintenance Group commander. “He was an exceptionally hard-working aircraft hydraulic systems apprentice who always came to work motivated and eager to learn his job. He was full of energy, loved to chat with people, and was always willing to help others in need. Our prayers go out to his wife, daughter and family.”

“We are mourning Brendan’s passing as members of his Air Force family,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “Our hearts are with those who knew and loved him. We are committed to taking care of his family, friends and fellow Airmen, ensuring those affected get the support they need during this tragic time.”

The investigation of the crash is still ongoing.

