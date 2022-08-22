APOA partners with the 100 Club to host third annual Swing Fore a Cause Golf Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Officers Association and the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle are partnering to host the third annual, Swing Fore a Cause Golf Tournament.

The event will happen on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course in Canyon.

Money made from the event will be split equally between the APOA and the 100 club to support local and area first responders.

“We are so honored to partner with the Amarillo Police Officers Association for the yearly Swing Fore A Cause Golf Tournament,” says 100 Club Executive Director Suzanne Talley. “Players and sponsors not only get to enjoy a great day golfing with Amarillo’s finest, but their sponsorship fees and team fees go directly to help our area first responders.”

To register a team or learn more information on the Tournament, click here.

