Amarillo Public Library awarded $2,500 grant to buy more interactive books for readers

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library received $2,500 grant award that will go to buying more interactive books.

A press release from the Amarillo Public Library said the money is from the Texas Book Festival’s Collections Enhancement grant.

“We applaud the work you are doing to help foster a love of reading in your community and to best serve your library patrons with books that meet their needs and interests,” said The Texas Book Festival School & Community Programs Coordinator Michelle Hernandez.

The library will buy interactive books that will allow readers to read the story and turn the pages as usual, but they can also follow along with an audiobook or switch to a learning mode so they can challenge themselves.

“Audiobooks are a great tool for teaching kids to love literature. Interactive titles take that tool and integrate it into a physical book with pages to turn and sentences to read. Kids experience a deeper level of learning because more senses are involved in the reading process,” said Melody Boren, youth services coordinator, Amarillo Public Library.

Boren said interactive books are popular and is grateful for an opportunity to increase their book collection.

She said the interactive books make it easier for children to read and reread favorite stories, which improves childhood learning.

“Studies show that rereading helps kids become stronger readers by building vocabulary and improving comprehension,” Boren said. “These interactive books let kids read and hear a book as many times as they want, and parents and children love them. We can’t keep them on the shelf.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

