Clearing Out

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm system that brought rain across the Panhandle over the weekend is pulling away to the east. While there is still a chance of a few lingering showers into the first part of the day Monday, most areas will clear out and dry. High temperatures will bounce back after a cool weekend in the 60s to highs near 80. The next chance for scattered showers and storms comes this weekend.

