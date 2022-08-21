Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Authorities concerned ‘rainbow fentanyl’ could attract younger targets

Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous...
Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous new trend targeting younger users.(twitter.com/Port Director Michael W. Humphries)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Two days in a row this week, Border Patrol officers busted someone with “rainbow fentanyl” crossing the Mexican border into Arizona.

The brightly colored pills look almost like candy.

Officials in a number of states are seeing more of this kind of fentanyl and worry this “trend” could be a way of targeting younger users.

The pills confiscated at the border and pictured above were strapped to someone’s leg. Authorities discovered 15,000 of them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Man sentenced to prison
‘He will not be missed’: Man sentenced to 21 year in prison for first degree felony offense
APD is searching for a missing juvenile female
Amarillo police searching for missing juvenile
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman killed standing near her mailbox after truck makes U-turn on her driveway
Potter County Officials looking for man wanted for multiple charges
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations

Latest News

United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional...
Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday,...
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will go to Delaware
Aaliyah Wright, 25, of Washington, nuzzles her newborn daughter Kali, as her husband Kainan...
DC’s pioneering ‘Baby Bonds’ plan aims to narrow wealth gap