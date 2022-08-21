Amarillo police searching for missing juvenile

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police officers are searching for Ksanet Ashmelasn, a 16-year-old female.

She is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Ksanet has black mid length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen leaving the apartment complex at 2727 Virginia Street at 5:30 PM on foot. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the location of Ksanet is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

APD is searching for a missing juvenile female (Amarillo Police Dept.)

