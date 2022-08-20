Who's Hiring?
Rain Chances Through The Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storms system bringing the rain to the Panhandle will move from west to east across the region on Sunday. Rain chances for the second part of the weekend will be highest early in the day. Some heavy downpours, that could cause some heavy runoff and brief flooding are possible across the central and southern parts of the area. The storm will move by later in the day on Sunday taking the rain with is. There is still a very small chance of a few showers on Monday and the rest of the week looks quiet.

