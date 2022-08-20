Who's Hiring?
Rain Chances HIgher

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weather disturbance moving northeast out of Mexico will increase rain chances across the Panhandles through the weekend. Rain chances will increase Saturday afternoon and evening and be higher across the southern half of the region. Some heavy downpours are likely and runoff and some brief flooding will be a concern. Rain chances will go down through the day on Sunday and the forecast next week looks dry.

