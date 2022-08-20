Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home

A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand Wednesday morning. (ROSS FAMILY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CNN) - A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in New Zealand.

The marine biologist, Phil Ross, told CNN the seal managed to get into the house through one of the cat doors.

According to Ross, the family cat seemingly provoked the animal.

Ross said that his wife was able to encourage the seal out of the house and into the garden.

She then called the department of conservation ranger to get the baby fur seal to a safe place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman killed standing near her mailbox after truck makes U-turn on her driveway
Man sentenced to prison
‘He will not be missed’: Man sentenced to 21 year in prison for first degree felony offense
Homicide near Athens
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens
Potter County Officials looking for man wanted for multiple charges
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations

Latest News

This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential...
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war