Countdown to Kickoff: Highland Park Hornets changing it up this season

The Countdown to Kickoff continues with a look at the Highland Park Hornets.

Highland Park finished last season without any wins, but change is on the way.

New Highland Park Football Head Coach Ty Stout comes in as an alum of the school and after spending some time as an assistant at Caprock.

Stout has his eyes set on establishing a new culture and building the program back up into something special.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve seen is just a change in attitude,” Stout said. “The coaches that came with me are really bought in. They’re 100 percent, just like I am, in changing this program. The biggest thing that I really have noticed is the kids are just giving everything. They’re in the weight room working their tails off. They’re going to film session, they’re going to meetings, they haven’t missed practice. They’re hungry for a change. And so, right now I think that that has been the coolest experience that I have seen so far here,”

Stout’s Quarterback Brady Thompson, a junior, has been a big part of that change.

Thompson comes into the season with some big goals.

Thompson said he hopes to throw for 2,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 this season and further explains what bringing in coach stout has changed from the player’s perspective.

“We’ve all been working ten times harder than we were last year,” Thompson said. “I mean, it doesn’t even compare. We’re all ready to play this season. Confidence is through the roof. The team’s been way more positive. I mean, we’re doing good in practice. It’s just been great.”

They’ll kick off their season against Tulia next Friday.

