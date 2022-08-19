Woman killed standing near her mailbox after truck makes U-turn on her driveway
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A woman was killed after a vehicle with a flatbed trailer hit her while she was standing near her mailbox Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, 82-year-old, Virginia Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road at her home when a GMC pickup, pulling an empty flatbed trailer stopped along the road to talk to her.
Officials say after the conversation, the man drove onto her property to make a U-turn.
As he was entering the roadway the trailer hit Poe, who was still standing near her mailbox.
Poe was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is still ongoing.
