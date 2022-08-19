Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

