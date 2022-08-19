Quick Warmup Before the Weekend

Friday is looking to be, more or less, a typical August day. We’ll see partly cloudy skies at times, but temperatures will warm right around our normal range, high 80s to low 90s. Winds will be light out of the south, cooling into the mid-60s tonight, with little to no rain chances. Saturday, however, is when things start to change. Moisture from the Baja region moves in to meet a cold front, which is set to fire off a mass of showers and storms that could start mid-afternoon, and not leave the region until late Sunday. This could lead to several inches of rain nearly area-wide. The central/southern counties look to have the higher odds for higher totals.

Rain moves out early Monday, leaving mostly sunny skies the following week.

