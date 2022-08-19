Who's Hiring?
Panhandle Plains Historical Museum releases 2 vehicles to get students ‘reved up’ about STEM

STEM Vehicle
STEM Vehicle(Jay Purdue)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Panhandle Plains Historical Museum temporarily released two vehicles this morning for a tour of the Texas Panhandle Region, to educate kids on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

The creator of the cars, Jay Perdue, will take them around the Panhandle area to get kids ‘reved up’ about these subjects this school year.

Together the two cars hold 13 world records.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

