Panhandle Plains Historical Museum releases 2 vehicles to get students ‘reved up’ about STEM

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Panhandle Plains Historical Museum temporarily released two vehicles this morning for a tour of the Texas Panhandle Region, to educate kids on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

The creator of the cars, Jay Perdue, will take them around the Panhandle area to get kids ‘reved up’ about these subjects this school year.

Together the two cars hold 13 world records.

