Palo Duro Canyon officials expect to close trails this weekend due to rainy weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Trails have been closed on and off all summer at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, and while its open today, it may not stay that way for long.

Heat and rainfall were the reason the park closed its trails, but state park officials say it may have to close trails again this weekend because of expected heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall can cause the trails to become more dangerous, and park officials encourage hikers to come early before the rain comes.

“Out on the trails, always be weather aware. Whether its heat, or rain, pop up thunder storms can happen, brief down pours, even if its not over your head, if its up canyon, they can cause pretty significant flash floods that can leave you stranded or worse,” said Superintendent of Palo Duro Canyon Joseph Allen.

The park also closes trails to preserve them, and make sure they can open them more often.

“Keeping foot and bicycle traffic off the trials helps keep the integrity of the trails, if we get too much rain they are very erode-able, the surfaces of the trails get really really soft and they’re honestly really hard to walk or bike on,” said Joseph Allen.

The park expects to close trails tomorrow afternoon.

