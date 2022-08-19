Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Palo Duro Canyon officials expect to close trails this weekend due to rainy weather

pdc
pdc(n/a)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Trails have been closed on and off all summer at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, and while its open today, it may not stay that way for long.

Heat and rainfall were the reason the park closed its trails, but state park officials say it may have to close trails again this weekend because of expected heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall can cause the trails to become more dangerous, and park officials encourage hikers to come early before the rain comes.

“Out on the trails, always be weather aware. Whether its heat, or rain, pop up thunder storms can happen, brief down pours, even if its not over your head, if its up canyon, they can cause pretty significant flash floods that can leave you stranded or worse,” said Superintendent of Palo Duro Canyon Joseph Allen.

The park also closes trails to preserve them, and make sure they can open them more often.

“Keeping foot and bicycle traffic off the trials helps keep the integrity of the trails, if we get too much rain they are very erode-able, the surfaces of the trails get really really soft and they’re honestly really hard to walk or bike on,” said Joseph Allen.

The park expects to close trails tomorrow afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Homicide near Athens
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens
Potter County Officials looking for man wanted for multiple charges
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Late last night, Curry County officials responded to a call about shots being fired at the...
Several injured after possible shooting at Curry County Fair

Latest News

Students across the Panhandle have been heading back to school and some parents may be...
Mental Health Experts: Sending your children back to school after Uvalde
The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address...
City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service
Martin Road Park project, right on schedule
Martin Road Lake project right on schedule, expected to open early 2023
Finalist for Secondary Teacher of the Year
Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year