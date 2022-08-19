Who's Hiring?
Newest Buffs arrive at West Texas A&M University

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - College students are gearing up to start classes next week.

West Texas A&M University welcomed around 1,400 new Buffs today at move-in day.

The university requires first-year students to live on campus.

“It’s to lay a strong academic foundation, we have data that shows students who live on campus do better academically in terms of their GPAs are higher, higher retention rates, higher graduation rates, higher levels of satisfaction rates,” said Jeff Sulik, senior director for residential living, WTAMU.

It was a mix of emotions across the campus, as many were excited to embark on their new journey.

For one freshman, his story is a little different,

Dru Jones was seen with his almost 2-year-old son at move-in day.

His son, Jordan, is too young to live on campus, so Dru Jones’ mom will be taking care of him, while his dad is working towards a degree.

“I think he will push me to be better and get my masters and get a good job and continue to work just for him and I’ll always have him,” said Dru Jones.

Dru Jones will also be working towards walking on the football team.

It was an emotional day for Dru Jones’ mother, as she watches her son move-in.

“Knowing that I worked my butt off to raise them to be amazing young men just knowing that it’s time to let them go, new chapter, turn the page and go be awesome, I’m a phone call away, but holy cow, it makes me sad yeah,” said Carla Jones, Dru Jones’ mother.

Classes being on Monday, Aug. 22, at WTAMU.

