Mental Health Experts: Sending your children back to school after Uvalde

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students across the Panhandle have been heading back to school and some parents may be concerned about an increase in mental health challenges.

Mental health experts say back to school is always a difficult time for students with new routines, schedules and teachers, which causes anxiety and uncertainty for some.

Sitting inside the classroom this school year may bring some uncertainty for some students, following the Uvalde shooting leaving 19 students and two teachers dead.

Experts say it is important for parents to be informed and learn what the school is doing to keep their students safe.

“So that you can communicate to your child okay, I know this is your fear, but I also know here’s what your school is doing to keep you safe, here’s what you are going to be able to do and here are your options, so what can we do with that information to help you feel better about the situation?” said Jacqueline Flynt, licensed professional counselor.

Another expert adds it is important to teach your children the difference between possibility and probability.

“Is school violence possible in your school? Yes. Is it probable, no. So I think when we see school violence in the media, in kids minds, especially and maybe even adults, it begins to populate as something that might happen to everybody, everywhere,” said Dr. Natalie Scanlon, assistant professor and clinical psychologist, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

You should keep your children in the know, but also keep in mind what is considered age appropriate.

Give your children as much information as possible to their level because mental health experts say that can provide security.

It is also important for parents to set aside time to listen to their children, engage with them about their day and look for any change in behavior.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.